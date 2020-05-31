Ten positive coronavirus tests in English Championship

Ten individuals from eight Championship clubs tested positive for novel coronavirus in the latest round of tests, the English Football League (EFL) confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement the EFL said 1,058 players and staff from England's 24 second-tier clubs had been tested for the Covid-19 disease on Thursday and Friday.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," a statement read.

The EFL did not identify the individuals although Preston North End confirmed that striker Jayden Stockley had tested positive and was asymptomatic.