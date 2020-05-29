English Premiership set to resume in mid-June

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9, with Liverpool just two wins away from securing the title.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to return to contact training and were meeting again yesterday to discuss issues such as the restart date and the rebate to broadcasters.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. Those matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Germany's Bundesliga resumed earlier this month and La Liga in Spain hopes to return from June 11.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.