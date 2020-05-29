Chippa United give youth pair senior contracts
While frustrations are growing around not playing football, Chippa United are using the time to identify young players to boost their senior squad.
And the Port Elizabeth side has rewarded two local players from their MultiChoice Diski Challenge team, Xabiso Soldaat and Ronaldo Maarman, with first-team contracts.
The duo will be joining other home-grown players such as Xolani Mahola, Gregory Damons, Lonwabo Balfour, Ayanda Manengele and Zusakhe Sali as part of the Chippa senior team.
It took only six months for Soldaat, 20, of Greenbushes to convince coaches that he was good enough to be part of the first team.
"I am so excited to be part of the first team, it feels great," he said.
"I am very happy because this has always been my dream to play professionally. I had joined the team six months ago from Highbury in the ABC Motsepe League ... so this news came as a surprise to me.
"But I guess my hard work has finally paid off," said the Rocklands Intermediate School grade 12 pupil.
Meanwhile Maarman, who has been part of the senior team setup for almost a year now, said he cannot wait to make his debut at Chippa.
"I have been on the bench multiple times, but I have not had the opportunity to play.
"To be part of the senior team is wonderful experience for any youngster because this is what we work towards. But once you get there the intensity is high as compared to where you come from.
"The ball moves faster, it's more difficult, but you learn and you get better not only as a player but as a person as well.
"Being part of the first team ... I have learned you always have to be humble."
