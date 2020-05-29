Baroka chairman sets the record straight: senior pair were not playing

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has reacted angrily to allegations that the main reason the club dismissed four players was that some of them were ill-discplined.

Striker Ranga Chivaviro, midfielders Tebogo Sodi and Mogau Khwinana alongside defender Kamogelo Mogaswa are the four players Bakgaga released a fortnight ago.

"Some of these boys like night clubs... the club [Baroka] got tired. It was like they were dragging the club's brand through the mud," said the source close to the club, without saying who exactly among these players breached the code of conduct.

Asked to give the club's side of the story as to why the quartet were suddenly let go, especially Chivaviro who had started five of the club's last eight league games prior to the coronavirus disruption, Mphahlele sounded vexed with the question.