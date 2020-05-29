Baroka chairman sets the record straight: senior pair were not playing
Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has reacted angrily to allegations that the main reason the club dismissed four players was that some of them were ill-discplined.
Striker Ranga Chivaviro, midfielders Tebogo Sodi and Mogau Khwinana alongside defender Kamogelo Mogaswa are the four players Bakgaga released a fortnight ago.
"Some of these boys like night clubs... the club [Baroka] got tired. It was like they were dragging the club's brand through the mud," said the source close to the club, without saying who exactly among these players breached the code of conduct.
Asked to give the club's side of the story as to why the quartet were suddenly let go, especially Chivaviro who had started five of the club's last eight league games prior to the coronavirus disruption, Mphahlele sounded vexed with the question.
"Why must I answer a question about one boy [referring to Chivaviro]? What's special about him because I released four players? We released all of them because they were not playing," said Mphahlele yesterday.
"I hired them to play not to sit here. About partying and all those things, I don't know; I don't live with them. I don't follow players around when they are away from work."
Mogaswa had five league games under his belt this season, while Sodi was on loan at Moroka Swallows. Khwinana had played just one league match.
Coach Dylan Kerr didn't want to be drawn into rumours that these players didn't adhere to the club's code of conduct, insisting the decision to release them was based on their minimal contributions to the side.
"Their personal lifestyle has nothing to do with me. If you are a striker you must score goals, if not you must do introspection. We saw that they were not getting game time, so it was better to release them," said Kerr.
While Chivaviro said he was not ready to talk about his departure, Sodi, Khwinana and Mogaswa were not reached for comment.
