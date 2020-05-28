Xola Mlambo's talent going to waste: Dan Malesela

Having fallen further down in the Orlando Pirates midfield pecking order after the arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer, talented midfielder Xola Mlambo's time is wasted at the Buccaneers.

This is a bold sentiment of renowned mentor Dan Malesela, a man who played a pivotal role in fine-tuning Mlambo's gift early in his career.

Malesela coached the Buccaneers ace as a young boy at Mamelodi Sundowns' SAB League side in 2015.

The pair worked together again at Cape Town All Stars and at Chippa United in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Mlambo had already made seven league appearances before Zinnbauer took over last December and since the German's arrival, the 28-year-old hasn't featured even once.

"I don't think there's a need for bouncing back or anything. I think the boy's [Mlambo's] time is being wasted," Malesela told Sowetan yesterday.