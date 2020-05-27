Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro and Highlands Park have parted ways‚ bringing to an end a rather quiet working relationship that did not yield the form he delivered at his stints with previous South African clubs.

Ndoro‚ who featured for the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town‚ left the club on amicable terms.

The clubs announced on Twitter that Ndoro has left the club.

“@HighlandsP_FC confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday. The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us‚” the club tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old shone brightly for Pirates‚ where he scored 25 goals between 2015 and 2017. He also scored 14 goals for Black Aces.