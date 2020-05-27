Mlungisi Maranti keeps PSL dream alive
GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting goalkeeper Mlungisi Maranti, of Motherwell in Port Elizabeth, still harbours ambitions of playing in the Absa Premiership.
The 30-year-old has had a bumpy ride in football so far but he has always stayed optimistic and kept his dream of playing in the top flight alive through his performance.
"I still have hopes of playing in the Premiership. TS Sporting is a team with a lot of ambition and their vision is very clear... they want to get into the Premiership," Maranti said.
"I also have the same vision and ambition so I want to be there when the club reaches that goal. It's been a roller coaster but life has its up and downs and one needs to soldier on and stay focused."
The talented shot-stopper was instrumental in helping Mthatha Bucks gain promotion to the National First Division, now known as the GladAfrica Championship, in 2015. His expertise was also vital in TS Sporting gaining semi-professional league status in 2018.
This season, Maranti once again proved his worth as Sporting reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating Real Kings 4-3 on penalties. However, their journey was ended when they lost 3-2 on penalties to Bloemfontein Celtic.
"Reaching the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals was a wonderful experience, although it came too quick for us. Everything happened so fast," Maranti said.
"I always play as if I am playing my last game, so every match is very important to me. I always do my best in everything game I feature in."
Maranti grew up playing for Shining Stars under the Motherwell Football Association. From there he joined Juventus. He went on to play for Real Aces in the Castle League and then taken up in the Bay United Academy at the age of 16.
"We would take time to train with the professional team. I grew up idolising players like Arthur Baartman," he said.
"I also thought to myself if I work hard I could also reach this level and that is when I took football seriously. But unfortunately in 2009 I suffered a long-term injury that on the sidelined me for two seasons."
