Mlungisi Maranti keeps PSL dream alive

GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting goalkeeper Mlungisi Maranti, of Motherwell in Port Elizabeth, still harbours ambitions of playing in the Absa Premiership.

The 30-year-old has had a bumpy ride in football so far but he has always stayed optimistic and kept his dream of playing in the top flight alive through his performance.

"I still have hopes of playing in the Premiership. TS Sporting is a team with a lot of ambition and their vision is very clear... they want to get into the Premiership," Maranti said.

"I also have the same vision and ambition so I want to be there when the club reaches that goal. It's been a roller coaster but life has its up and downs and one needs to soldier on and stay focused."

The talented shot-stopper was instrumental in helping Mthatha Bucks gain promotion to the National First Division, now known as the GladAfrica Championship, in 2015. His expertise was also vital in TS Sporting gaining semi-professional league status in 2018.