Clinton Larsen hopes City keep Kabelo Mahlasela

Clinton Larsen hopes Polokwane City can retain Kabelo Mahlasela at the end of the season as Kaizer Chiefs may not renew his contract beyond this season.

Mahlasela is on loan at Rise and Shine from Chiefs until the end of the season.

But with his contract at Amakhosi set to expire at the end of next month, City coach Larsen, who is a big fan of the attacking midfielder, wants him to stay at the club.

"Yeah, definitely. I've said it before, I am a big fan of him and I believe that he is a talented player who can help any team in the league," Larsen said.

"We are lucky to have him at Polokwane City. Hopefully, our chairman [Johnny Mogaladi] does the business and keeps him permanently because I feel he is a player that can influence the way we want to play.

"I have spoken to the chairman, he knows how I feel about Kabelo, so I don't know what his contractual status is at Chiefs or what has been discussed with our chairman, but he knows how I feel about the player."