Sweet-toothed Timo Werner bags hat-trick as Leipzig trounce Mainz

Sweet-toothed striker Timo Werner bagged a hat-trick as RB Leipzig thrashed Mainz 5-0 on Sunday to climb back to third in the Bundesliga and keep their dwindling title hopes just about alive.

When asked how he would celebrate, Werner, 24, told reporters "there will definitely be some sweets involved".

Julian Nagelsmann's side sit seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the reigning champions' top-of-the-table clash against second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Leipzig bounced back from their draw with Freiburg last weekend in their first match since the coronavirus lockdown in style, with Werner moving to within three goals of Bayern's Robert Lewandowski at the top of the league scoring charts.