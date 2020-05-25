Fans hope Celtics will stay in Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila has made a heartfelt plea to businessman Tim Sukazi not to relocate the club if indeed he has bought it.

Rumours have been doing the rounds in the last few weeks that Celtic is close to being sold. It appears that Sukazi and businessman Lebo Mokoena are engaged in a bidding war for the club.

Both businessmen have claimed they are close to reaching a deal with current owner Max Tshabalala.

In fact Sukazi, in a recent interview with Umhlobo Wenene FM, went as far as to claim that the sale has been finalised, saying: "The deal for Celtic was signed on Thursday at 15.14."

Sukazi has not hidden the fact that he wants to move the club to his home province of Mpumalanga and operate it as TS Galaxy in the Absa Premiership.

"Mr Sukazi wants to buy the team and take it away from us. I don't have a problem with him wanting to buy the team.

"As long as the team can remain in Bloemfontein it is not a problem," Msila told Sowetan.

"Please don't take it away from us. Celtic is all we have in this area.

"We have invested so much in this club and we cannot just see it disappear like that. There are so many people who depend on Celtic for a living."

Msila said the supporters would prefer Mokoena to become the new owner.

"We are just praying for that deal to happen. I hope Mr Mokoena can be the one who becomes the new owner because his wish is to see the club remain in the province," he said.

Sukazi could not be reached for further comment yesterday.

When contacted for clarity, CEO Khumbulani Konco referred us to the statement Celtic released last week.

In the dismissive statement, Tshabalala said: "There are no offers to sell the club and the club is not sold."