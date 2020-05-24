La Liga can resume week of June 8, says Spanish Prime Minister

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown in the week of June 8.

"The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8," Sanchez told a press conference.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, June 12 and Sanchez's announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.

"We are very happy with the decision. It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches," wrote Tebas on Twitter.

"But it is very important to follow the health protocol and respect the trajectory of the pandemic. We cannot lower our guard."