Tshegofatso Mabasa keen to fight for his place in Orlando Pirates team

Agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has explained that his client, Tshegofatso Mabasa, has no intentions of leaving Orlando Pirates as the striker is eager to reclaim his place in the team.

Mabasa, who joined the Buccaneers at the start of the season, was an instant hit and was the go-to man for goals for previous interim coach Rulani Mokwena.

The 23-year-old bagged six goals in the first half of the season, but later lost his place to Gabadinho Mhango when Jozef Zinnbauer arrived in December.

"When he was doing very well I told him that he must remember that other strikers in the team will be motivated to get into the team," Mahlakgane told Sowetan.

"I told him to be ready for his next chance. I know how motivated he was to get back into the starting team.