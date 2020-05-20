Cape Town City cut ties with Siphelele Mthembu

Cape Town City have decided to terminate the contract of striker Siphelele Mthembu, just a month before it expires, Sowetan has been informed.

A source close to City confirmed yesterday that Mthembu has been released as the club intends to trim their squad to cut costs amid the Covid-19.

"Yes Mthembu has left, the club terminated his contract. It was due to come to an end at the end of the season. The reason for his exit is that he's one of the high earners, but with fewer games under his belt," the informant revealed.

"He's moved to his home in KZN. He took it like a man... never sulked. I think the club will release about three more players in the coming weeks."

Despite promising to speak earlier on yesterday, Mthembu ended up ignoring Sowetan's calls and WhatsApp texts.

City chairman John Comitis dropped the phone shortly after hearing the question about Mthembu's sudden departure.

Meanwhile, the club's director Michel Comitis, who's the chairman's son, could neither confirm nor deny Mthembu's exit, insisting the club would release a statement in the next few days.