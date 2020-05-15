MLS extends team training moratorium

Major League Soccer on Thursday extended its moratorium on team or group training through June 1 as coronavirus concerns continue to disrupt global sport.

MLS suspended play on March 12 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week the league allowed individual players to return to outdoor team facilities to train where local government restrictions allowed.

Social distancing measures were in place, but at least nine teams have yet to receive permission from local authorities to welcome players back.

"MLS and its clubs will continue to remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local health authorities on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available," MLS said in a statement.

The update came amid reports that MLS was considering a resumption of competition with all 26 clubs taking part in a stand-alone tournament to be played inside a secure "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The plan reportedly calls for teams to head to Florida in June for one month of training before the tournament kicks off. The games would not be part of the regular season, and it remained unclear when or if the formal 2020 campaign would be completed.