'Covid-19 can end players' careers'

Despite rigid hygiene guidelines for the restart of the Bundesliga this weekend, a leading German sports doctor has warned footballers are still at risk of suffering "irreversible" and potentially career-ending lung damage from the coronavirus.

With Europe's other top leagues at least a month away from resuming, the German Football League (DFL) has drawn up strict rules for when games restart tomorrow.

Matches will be played behind closed doors, with only a limited number of media and officials allowed to attend.

The key games see second-placed Borussia Dortmund at home to Schalke in tomorrow's derby and leaders Bayern Munich, who are four points clear, visiting Union Berlin on Sunday.