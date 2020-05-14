Modesty is key to practical Khulekani Madondo
Baroka midfielder Khulekani Madondo may not have won a trophy or played for any of so-called big three, which defines success to some. But building his family a house and establishing a transport business give the 29-year-old enough peace of mind.
Growing up disadvantaged after losing his mother when he was just five, and his father five years later, being brought up by his older sister Zinhle taught Madondo to appreciate even the smallest of achievements in life.
On that account, the lad from Howick near Pietermaritzburg in KZN's midlands, is content with what football has given him. Though the measure of success in SA is having played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns, Madondo has his own philosophy.
"Success in football is not trophies or playing for bigger teams. If you have done what you are proud of... what your family is proud of, I think you can say you've achieved, and that's why I say I am blessed with what I have gained in football," Madondo told Sowetan.
"I lost my parents when I was very young. My sister took care of me. My dream was always to build a big house, I have done that already. I am thankful. I know I'd have achieved more if I went overseas or to one of the bigger teams, but I am still happy, especially looking at my background."
Unlike his fellow footballers, who normally spend money on fast cars, Madondo chose to buy a kind of a car that would generate income for him, safeguarding the future of his kids.
The Bidvest Wits youth product is a proud father to a 10-year-old girl, Esihle, and a boy, Melokuhle, who's six.
"I still drive the same Polo Vivo I bought when I was in Maritzburg. When I was at Platinum Stars, I bought a Toyota Avanza for business, it ferries Spar staff members in Howick," said Madondo.
"I started this business to make sure that my kids are taken care of even when I have stopped playing football.
"The business is doing very well, but I can't say how much the monthly profit is."
