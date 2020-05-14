Modesty is key to practical Khulekani Madondo

Baroka midfielder Khulekani Madondo may not have won a trophy or played for any of so-called big three, which defines success to some. But building his family a house and establishing a transport business give the 29-year-old enough peace of mind.

Growing up disadvantaged after losing his mother when he was just five, and his father five years later, being brought up by his older sister Zinhle taught Madondo to appreciate even the smallest of achievements in life.

On that account, the lad from Howick near Pietermaritzburg in KZN's midlands, is content with what football has given him. Though the measure of success in SA is having played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns, Madondo has his own philosophy.

"Success in football is not trophies or playing for bigger teams. If you have done what you are proud of... what your family is proud of, I think you can say you've achieved, and that's why I say I am blessed with what I have gained in football," Madondo told Sowetan.