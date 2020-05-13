Mandate to resume PSL
An ad-hoc task team made up of senior officials from Safa and the PSL has been given a mandate to draw-up a plan for when professional football can make a return.
The resolution to form a task-team was decided at Joint Liaison Committee, formed by the two football bodies at a meeting in Johannesburg yesterday.
The six-member task team is expected to formulate a plan that will focus on ensuring the health safety of footballers and all involved.
The members of the task team include Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, Mato Madlala, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, Dr Lervasen Pillay, Poobalan Govindasamy and Jose Ferreira.
"After the deliberations, the committee resolved to form a task team. to look at the concerns which were raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be submitted to the government for consideration," Safa said.
"The task team has been given a maximum of 14 days to complete the document and report back to the Joint Liaison Committee."
The outcome of the meeting is a welcome development for soccer-thirsty fans who have been deprived of football action for nearly two months now.
With football currently suspended under the coronavirus lockdown, PSL and Safa had opposing about when football should return.
The PSL is pushing for a return in the coming weeks, while Safa is of the view that football can only make a comeback at a much later stage.
Now it appears that the two organisations are willing to work together to find a solution. The PSL has until July 31 to conclude the league campaigns of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship.