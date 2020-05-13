Mandate to resume PSL

An ad-hoc task team made up of senior officials from Safa and the PSL has been given a mandate to draw-up a plan for when professional football can make a return.

The resolution to form a task-team was decided at Joint Liaison Committee, formed by the two football bodies at a meeting in Johannesburg yesterday.

The six-member task team is expected to formulate a plan that will focus on ensuring the health safety of footballers and all involved.

The members of the task team include Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, Mato Madlala, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, Dr Lervasen Pillay, Poobalan Govindasamy and Jose Ferreira.

"After the deliberations, the committee resolved to form a task team. to look at the concerns which were raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be submitted to the government for consideration," Safa said.