Lehlohonolo Seema paid just R1,000 last month

The inevitable has happened at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema was at a loss for words when he confirmed he received far less than his usual salary last month.

While he didn't confirm the amount, it is believed that Seema and his fellow technical team received a meagre R1,000 as a stipend for April.

Seema said this has had a huge impact on his life as he battles to adjust.

"We've got kids that are still young... that are going to school and we have to pay school fees," an emotional the Celtic co-coach said.

"There are other bills that we pay. We know as black people we have extended families. A lot of people are dependent on family members that are working."

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, Celtic have struggled to pay full salaries to the players and their technical team, with chairman Max Tshabalala confirming previously that their financial woes have worsened.

Seema, however, remains positive that things will get back to normal soon.

"Yeah, of course, it did affect me," Seema continued.