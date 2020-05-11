La Liga chief wants restart by June 12 despite eight new positive tests

The president of Spain's La Liga has said he hopes the football league can resume on June 12 but that their hands are tied by government health policy.

Javier Tebas was speaking just hours after five players from Spain's top two leagues had tested positive for coronavirus.

He then confirmed that three non-playing staff had also tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

"I would like it (the season resuming) to be June 12, but it will depend on the numbers," Tebas told Movistar.

"In the end it will be up to the health authorities. They explain what can be done. We do not rush, we are not the ones who decide the phases."