'Jomo Sono and son ruined my reputation,' says Sherwyn Naicker

Ex-Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Sherwyn Naicker has abandoned football for a corporate job, accusing Jomo Sono and his son Bamuza of bad-mouthing him by telling people he "sold games" during his spell at Ezenkosi.

Naicker, 29, is now a full-time sales executive at Evolution Beverage Solutions, a company that specialises in supplying and packing sustainable water, based in Ormonde, near Nasrec in Johannesburg. He holds a marketing diploma from the University of SA and has held his job since September.

Naicker has disclosed he hung up his boots so early in his career owing to the struggle to find a team as "people at Cosmos", specifically Jomo and his son Bamuza, allegedly ruined his reputation with match-fixing claims.

"It's a long story why I called it quits. I got tired because of what Jomo was doing to me," Naicker told Sowetan.

"Jomo told people I had sold games. From the players' side, it's Bamuza who also did the same. A person from [Golden] Arrows told me that Jomo told him I was selling games."