Top-flight football returns, in the Faroe Islands

The first official football to be played in western Europe since March took place to little fanfare on Saturday, behind closed doors in the Faroe Islands.

Originally scheduled to start two months ago, the Faroese top flight belatedly kicked off its 2020 season this weekend after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last of Saturday's five games, three-time national champions Vikingur were held to a goalless draw by AB.

Vikingur captain Atli Gregersen, who has made 59 appearance for the Faroes' national team, told AFP that he hopes supporters can return to the grounds as soon as possible.

"We play for the fans, so it's very hard to play a game without spectators," the 37-year-old said.

"But with a little luck, it will soon be over and we can have our fans back again."