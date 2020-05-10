Portuguese football club Guimaraes report three positive coronavirus cases

Three players from Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the three players were asymptomatic and had been advised by the club to self-isolate, while the rest of the squad would continue to carry out individual training after returning to work last week.

Vitoria's decision contrasts with German second-tier club Dynamo Dresden, who decided to place their entire squad in a two-week quarantine on Saturday following two positive coronavirus tests.