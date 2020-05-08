Arrows' Sibisi is not tempted to sing his own praises

Despite having also been tipped by many as one of the potential Defender of the Season candidate, Golden Arrows' Nkosinathi Sibisi feels Rushine de Reuck of Maritzburg United is head and shoulders above all defenders touted as hopefuls.

Before the current season was forced to an unprecedented suspension due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, Sibisi was in blistering form.

He played a pivotal role in aiding Arrows occupy the seventh spot on the log.

"Bhodlela (The Bottle)", as Sibisi is affectionately known to his peers, caught the eyes of many Premier Soccer League (PSL) keen followers after excellently containing the league's leading scorers in Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs.

Against Arrows, the aforementioned trio, who top the scoring charts with 14 and 11 goals (as Grobler and Nurkovic are level), respectively, couldn't find the back of the net, and that was mainly because of Sibisi's unrivalled tactical discipline and his solidness at the Abafana Bes'thende rearguard.