PSL meet to pave way forward

The PSL is set to hold an executive meeting today which among other things will look at the action-plan so that the season can be finished by July 31.

Fifa has extended the deadline for the 2019/20 season, which was supposed to end by June 30, by a month.

Today's meeting is expected to map a way forward and set time-lines of when teams can possibly return to training and when games can be played.

SA is currently on level 4 lockdown and football can only return under the lower levels.

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala, pictured, did not divulge too much about the details of the meeting, but said a number of issues would be discussed. "It's our normal meeting with a number of items on the agenda. So it's not like a special meeting about when the league will resume.