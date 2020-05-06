Sponsors still in the Varsity Sports game

Despite officially suspending all their tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, Varsity Sports manager Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi has confirmed all their sponsors are still on board.

Since all universities in the country are closed, with online learning having been rolled out as a major measure of containing the spread of the deadly Covid-19, Varsity Sports has also decided to halt all their competitions for this year.

Varsity Sports is sponsored by a number of big corporates such as First National Bank (FNB), Debonairs, Steers and Flying Fish, among many others.

"Hundred percent, our sponsors remain with us. We engaged with all the stakeholders before deciding to suspend the games. Everyone is still on board," Nesi told Sowetan yesterday.