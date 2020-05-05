'Wits could have won league', Cole Alexander says

Cole Alexander says Bidvest Wits would have staged a dramatic comeback to clinch the Absa Premiership were it not for Covid-19.

Champions would have been crowned this weekend if the break hadn't forced teams into a lull since March, just days before Wits were to face leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Wits are 10 points behind Chiefs in sixth place with a game in hand.

Alexander believes they could have overtaken the team above them, especially as they had to play Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. "I think we were on a good run before the lockdown. We had some good momentum and had won our last few games [Wits had won two and drawn two of their last five matches]," Alexander said.

"We were doing well and we had two important matches coming up. We still had to play Chiefs [twice] and Pirates.

"It was crucial games and it could have decided a lot of things for us in terms of still wanting to win the league."