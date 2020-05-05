Chilli Boys still get full salary despite lockdown

Chippa United chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi says the club's players are still being paid 100% of their salaries despite tough economic times.

Some sporting codes and businesses have enforced pay cuts and others going as far as closing shop due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Chilli Boys staff and players have the comfort of knowing that come month end they will be receiving their full pay, according to Mzinzi.

"As the club we are still paying our players according to their contracts," he said.

"We are very fortunate to have the type of the chairman that we have but we don't know how long the lockdown will carry on.

"But as for now we are still fine with our players and our technical staff.

"We are still keeping all of them in Port Elizabeth and we are paying the cost of accommodation and other things.