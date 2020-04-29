Cuthbert Malajila still optimistic of new deal

The absence of competitive football due to the Covid-19 outbreak has worsened Cuthbert Malajila's situation as he remains clubless.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker's contract with Black Leopards was terminated in January following a frustrating spell with the Venda-based side where he only made four appearances.

He was hoping he would have joined another team by now but the novel coronavirus forced the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and GladAfrica Championship into a recess, and this resulted in him not finding a club.

"I will be lying [If I say there were teams interested in me].