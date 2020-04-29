Cuthbert Malajila still optimistic of new deal
The absence of competitive football due to the Covid-19 outbreak has worsened Cuthbert Malajila's situation as he remains clubless.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker's contract with Black Leopards was terminated in January following a frustrating spell with the Venda-based side where he only made four appearances.
He was hoping he would have joined another team by now but the novel coronavirus forced the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and GladAfrica Championship into a recess, and this resulted in him not finding a club.
"I will be lying [If I say there were teams interested in me].
"I'm just training by myself but you know in football, you will never know what will happen tomorrow. So I will just keep on training to stay fit," Malajila told Sowetan.
"It is always difficult [to survive without an income]. You just have to carry on.
"Life without a job is painful, but there is nothing you can do... you just have to stay strong."
Staying without an income is now costing the 34-year-old striker financially as he had to dig deep into his savings to survive during the lockdown.
"It is part of life, what can you do? You have to take it like that. I left Leopards in January, now I'm just chilled at home doing nothing much except training on my own."
The Zimbabwean international remains hopeful, though, that he will get a team in the new season - whether in the Premiership or GladAfrica Championship.
"I can't say much about my plans when this lockdown is over, I just have to keep training," he said.
