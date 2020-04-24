Rodney Ramagalela rues 'season to forget'
Highlands Park striker Rodney Ramagalela has described the current Absa Premiership season as the worst of his career, but that has very little to do with Covid-19.
Instead, the former Black Leopards and Polokwane City striker says losing his mom and daughter has had a huge impact in him than the deadly pandemic which led to suspension of Premier Soccer League (PSL) football.
Having featured 15 times for the Lions of the North in all competitions and scoring a single goal, Ramagalela says this is the campaign that he wants to forget as quickly as possible.
"Look, I'm not a person who has to rate this season, it is something I want to forget quickly," said Ramagalela, who joined Highlands from Polokwane City at the beginning of the season.
"It was not a good season. When I look back, it is like a year wasted."
While it is not clear yet if he will still be at Highlands next season with rumours suggesting that he could be released, the 31-year-old says he is already looking forward to the new campaign and he is not focusing on rumours.
"For me whatever comes next season, I will have to take because you will never know what will happen in the future. The only thing you have to do as a footballer is to continue working hard.
"Highlands Park is not just a team but family, you know as a family we support each other, that's how they have been to me."
With the PSL currently in recess due to the Covid-19 outbreak, this has offered striker a chance to heal his ankle injury.
"I think it does give me a chance to get everything back to normal, especially the injury. I believe that I'm getting there.
"I can't say how long, I'm now on my sixth week with the injury and I believe that it won't be long from now before I start playing again."
