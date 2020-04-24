PSL old guard not ready for the retirement rocking chair
As the coronavirus crisis heightens and the cancellation of the current football season looks increasingly likely, some players, who may already have been contemplating hanging up their boots, could consider delaying retirement to compensate for possible lost time.
One of the oldest players registered in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this term, 37-year-old Greg Etafia of Highlands Park, who's yet to feature this season, has suggested he ponders going on beyond the year he'd planned to retire.
"I am still feeling very strong. I was not planning to retire at the end of the season. But this season could just be a lost season, meaning some of us would want to make up for the lost time by extending our playing days beyond what we'd imagined," Etafia told Sowetan yesterday.
"But it all depends on this Covid-19 situation, you'll never really know what will happen. But I have that idea in my mind that I want to play as long as my body allows me."
On the other hand, of the old guard in the PSL, Thabiso Semenya of Polokwane City, who at 37 years, eight months and 10 days became the fourth oldest player to feature in the league this season, insisted he's never thought about retirement at all.
"Even before the outbreak of this disease I was not thinking about retirement, so nothing has changed. I can't say I want to delay my retirement because it's something that's not on my mind," Semenya said yesterday.
"The most important thing is my body. I am making sure I am taking good care of it, so that it can carry me for more years.
"As long as I feel strong as I am, I will continue playing professional football."
AmaZulu goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, 39, remains the oldest player to have played in the PSL this term.
Jabulani Maluleke of Polokwane is second as the Rise and Shine skipper is 38.
Highlands' Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who turns 38 in June is the third oldest player to have been used in the PSL this season.
