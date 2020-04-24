PSL old guard not ready for the retirement rocking chair

"Even before the outbreak of this disease I was not thinking about retirement, so nothing has changed. I can't say I want to delay my retirement because it's something that's not on my mind," Semenya said yesterday.

"The most important thing is my body. I am making sure I am taking good care of it, so that it can carry me for more years.

"As long as I feel strong as I am, I will continue playing professional football."

AmaZulu goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, 39, remains the oldest player to have played in the PSL this term.

Jabulani Maluleke of Polokwane is second as the Rise and Shine skipper is 38.

Highlands' Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who turns 38 in June is the third oldest player to have been used in the PSL this season.