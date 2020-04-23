'Let go of Maluleka like you did with Ekstein'

"If they let Pule Ekstein go, then they must do the same with George Maluleka."

This is according to former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gert Schalkwyk.

Last year around this time, Chiefs unceremoniously axed the fan-favourite Ekstein after failing to negotiate a contract extension.

This season, history repeated itself as the club failed to negotiate a new deal, but Maluleka took it one step further as he signed a pre-contract with another team - rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Ekstein did not sign with another team and they released him. Now George has signed with another team, so they must follow the same standard," Schalkwyk told Sowetan.