Days of mega football transfers over?

Madrid - The days of European clubs spending hundreds of millions on transfers are over with television companies set to scale back on their investments in football, according to Jaume Roures, chief executive of Spanish media company Mediapro.

Mediapro could prove a key player in clubs surviving the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic after it snapped up most of the domestic rights for France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 for four years starting next season in a total deal worth a record ß1.153bn (R23.6bn) a year.

The Chinese-owned company also has rights to show La Liga matches in pubs and bars in Spain, despite its deal as the league's principal broadcaster ending two years ago. The likes of Sky Sports and BT Sport, the English Premier League's domestic broadcasters in the UK, and Sky in Germany, will be watching with interest to see how Mediapro handles its contract due to begin in France in August. It has not yet even set up a channel.

Roures insisted the agreement already in place with French clubs "will not change" but was more sceptical about the sums broadcasters will be able to spend on new deals in future.

"The amounts spent on rights, in general, had reached the maximum already. It's obvious that TV rights will be affected by this," he said.