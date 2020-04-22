Under-siege Maboe gets a lift-up from Nkhatha

With Mamelodi Sundowns' Lebohang Maboe finding himself at the receiving end of vile criticism from some of the team's fans, striker Kingston Nkhatha, who once experienced the wrath of the boo-boys, has advised the Brazilians forward to remain strong and disregard negativity.

A section of Masandawana faithful has been on Maboe's case this season, with the versatile attacker struggling in front of goals. Maboe attracted more derision from certain Downs fans when he missed a sitter in their CAF Champions League second leg quarterfinal at home to Al Ahly last month.

Last season, his maiden at the club after joining from Maritzburg United, Maboe netted a decent eight goals from 27 league outings. Showing signs of regression, the 25-year-old has scored just one from 17 Absa Premiership games this campaign.

Having endured more or less the same disapproval from some Kaizer Chiefs fans during his spell at the club between 2012 and 2015, Nkhatha has given counsel to Maboe.