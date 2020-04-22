Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana making the most of lockdown in Portugal

Mercurial Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana is making the most of her time under lockdown, despite being thousands of kilometres from home.

Kgatlana is hunkered down in Lisbon, Portugal, where she spoke to SowetanLive from, waiting out the Covid-19 scourge like the rest of the world, and hoping she soon gets back on the pitch for SL Benfica, the team she signed for in January.

It does not hurt that unlike some of the leagues and teams in the world, Benfica team has continued to honour players' contracts by paying them their full wages, despite the situation hitting teams all over the world in the pocket.

The 23-year-old says her Campeonato Nacional Feminino side has kept things tight on the fitness front, with trainers ensuring the programme is followed to the letter, even when the Iberian country has practically been shut down for two months.