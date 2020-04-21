Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sheffield United's players have agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The players join manager Chris Wilder, his senior coaching staff and CEO Stephen Bettis, who agreed on Monday to defer part of their pay and bonuses for six months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"The entire professional playing staff... (have accepted)... a partial pay deferral, plus bonus payments, until the end of 2020," the Blades said in a statement.