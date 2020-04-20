Ng'ambi backs Gabadinho Mhangoto bag top PSL award

Black Leopards striker Robert Ng'ambi has backed his compatriot Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates to become the first Malawian in the PSL era to win Footballer of the Season.

Mhango has had a superb debut season at the Buccaneers, whom he joined from Bidvest Wits. The Malawi international is the top goal scorer in the top flight with 14 strikes to his name.

With only a handful of games left in the season, Mhango is a top contender to bag the lucrative gong.

"Gaba has really done well for himself and was having an unbelievable season. I think he is having his best season and there is still more we can expect to see from him," Ng'ambi told Sowetan.

"I think it will be good for Malawi if he won the award for best player. It will also motivate the up-and-coming players back home to work hard if they see one of their own achieving good things.