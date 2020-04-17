Ivory Coast-based defender Ngezana fearless about going for his dreams

"As a big brother, I was forced to go find a job after matric. I had to stop dreaming about playing football at the highest level. I worked at Auto Bus from 2013 until 2018."

"When things started to happen for Siya, I was motivated. I asked him to look after the family because he was starting to earn well and that's when I quit my job to pursue my football dream."

Mzokhona sees his switch to WAC as a platform to build his profile, hoping it can also be a stepping stone to earn a European move.

Without revealing figures, the centre-back also disclosed the salary he got as a technician was better than what he's getting in Ivory Coast.

"I sacrificed a lot coming here. I believe I can move overseas because European scouts come here regularly. To come here was not about money, but more about making a name for myself," Mzokhona said.

"Yes, the money I earn here isn't satisfactory compared to what I was pocketing at Auto Bus, but for me what's important is to build a career in football."

How did the lad from Sebokeng in Vaal end up in Ivory Coast rather than attempt to get into the money-spinning Premier Soccer League (PSL)?

"I had a brief spell with Free State Stars last season, but because of age I couldn't play in their MDC team, so I left just like that. I have had trials with many SA teams, but things didn't go well because of my age as well," said Mzokhona, who joined WAC on a six-month deal in January.

"I went to Ivory Coast through Bennett Chenene [the ex-Orlando Pirates winger] who's also playing for WAC. I was playing with him in those township December tournament in Vaal and he went back to Ivory Coast to recommend me."

Mzokhona's WAC are 12th in the 14-team Côte d'Ivoire League-1 championship.

"The team signed me because they wanted a strong centre-back as they were conceding heavily.

I have only played two games and we won both games [1-0 and 2-1 against Bassam and AFAD respectively]."