Quick return to action in PSL unlikely as soccer bosses place spotlight on Covid-19 workers
Judging by their actions in lending a hand in the fight against the coronavirus, club bosses Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung were, in a way, conceding that a long road lies ahead before games can make a return.
It is looking less likely by the day that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season can be concluded by June 30, as had been hoped.
Khoza and Motaung, both executive members of the PSL, held a televised press conference last night in conjunction with MultiChoice to announce their pledge in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and the broadcaster announced a donation of personal protective equipment to the department of health.
Questions relating to the resumption of games were deflected as the organisations looked to lend a hand in fighting the health crisis.
"We have identified frontline staff. These are the men and women who have the dangerous job of risking their lives as they deliver critical services to the nation," Khoza said in the live telecast.
"Not only do they risk their lives saving the nation but they return to their families who are also endangered. We identified this group of workers as the most deserving of immediate support.
"We will use our channels and resources to amplify the government messaging. Our collective reach is unrivalled and we will do what we can to help."
The concern at the moment is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis and it will be decided at a later stage what will happen with the league season.
The PSL executive kept mum on the possibility of cancelling the current season or whether it will be completed in months ahead.
Motaung said their clubs were also ensuring that players are protected from the virus.
"Our medical departments are dealing with that issue and we have confidence in the work they are doing."
