Tebogo Makobela raring to bounce back

Chippa United defender Tebogo Makobela, who has been out of action due to injury, hopes coach Rulani Mokwena will give him some game time, if and when the Absa Premiership continues.

Makobela, 27, enjoyed regular action under coach Clinton Larsen during his first stint at the Port Elizabeth-based club.

The 2018/2019 season ended on a satisfying note for Chippa when they survived relegation but unfortunately the same could not be said for the right-back.

The former Jomo Cosmos player suffered two fractures on both the tibia and fibula in May 2019 during Chippa's last league game of the season against Kaizer Chiefs.

The unfortunate injury put him out of action for eight months. Now that he is back on his feet and fully recovered, the player is counting on new coach Mokwena to play him in the remaining matches, if they happen once the coronavirus pandemic settles.

"I am fully recovered," Makobela said.

"I have been working hard to go back to the gym. I can tell you that I am 200% fit and I am hungry for the game.

"My chance will come, especially now with the new coach. I hope he will give me the opportunity to play in these six remaining games of the season."