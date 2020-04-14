Soccer

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

By AFP - 14 April 2020 - 13:17
Marouane Fellaini (R) of Shandong Luneng said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China from his homeland Belgium.
Marouane Fellaini (R) of Shandong Luneng said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China from his homeland Belgium.
Image: STR / AFP

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus, his club said.

The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

The Belgium international said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China, but assured fans that he was feeling fine.

While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.

"Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today," Shandong said in a brief statement.

China, where the outbreak emerged in December, says that it has curbed the illness at home but is now worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.

Fellaini's positive test dealt a blow to the CSL's hopes of starting the season any time soon, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong from Manchester United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.

He enjoyed a productive first season in China, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.

Lessons from China as coronavirus-hit football faces difficult return

Shanghai - With nagging concerns about coronavirus sweeping through teams and players scattered across the world, unable or hesitant to return, China ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said on Sunday, the former Manchester United player becoming the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Fears of long term Covid-19 damage in sports

With a handful of professional athletes having tested positive for the coronavirus, it remains to be seen whether these sportsmen and sportswomen ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X