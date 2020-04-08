Renald Leaner focuses on Ajax after completing degree

After the University of the Western Cape (UWC) conferred a bachelor's degree in education, natural science and mathematics on Renald Leaner last week, budding Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper now aims to make even greater strides in his football career.

Leaner, 22, is yet to make his senior Ajax debut. Now that his schedule is cleared up a bit, the lad from Elsies River in the Mother City has shifted focus to progressing even further in football.

"To be honest, everything I do now [after completing his four-year degree] is all about football. My wish now is to take my football to another level," Leaner told Sowetan.

"I had too many commitments while I was studying, that's why I haven't made my senior debut yet. But I'm positive that now I'll make it because I'm done with my education."