Scrap pre-season, Pitso proposes

Pitso Mosimane says the Premier Soccer League should consider doing away with pre-season for the next term, should the current hiatus triggered by Covid-19 stretch for longer than a month.

There has not been any local football action since March 15 as the PSL was forced to suspend games following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Next week will mark a month since the suspension of matches and Mosimane, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach, felt it would be pointless to insist on the usual break in the winter.

"I think we should do away with pre-season [for the 2020/2021 season]. Once all this is over, we should be back on the pitch then start the new season almost immediately. Players usually require four weeks' break for pre-season. They are having that recess now," Mosimane said.

The four-time Absa Premiership champion suggested the PSL should only offer a two-week break to allow for transfers to take place, after which the new season should begin, to make up for lost time.

"We should get a one- or two-week break for player movements. It shouldn't be more than 10 days, really."