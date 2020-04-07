Fortune Makaringe says he is impressed at how Orlando Pirates have gone about utilising technology to keep players integrated in their home training regimes‚ and to incorporate the clubs’ fans in the process.

Pirates have a small army of office technical boffins responsible for social media‚ regularly putting out slickly produced video clips.

Defensive midfield star Makaringe‚ staying home in Alberton during the lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak with “my second lady‚ because my first lady would be my mom”‚ told SowetanLIVE that Bucs have even made the process enjoyable for footballers used to being highly socialised.

“It really is a strange experience‚ but thanks to Orlando Pirates for being very informative in things they’ve been doing to make sure that we stay safe and we don’t lose ourselves during the process‚” Makaringe said.

“They’ve been coming up with strategies to make sure we take the fear away and we actually approach the whole pandemic in a whole different perspective. And be positive at all times.

“I’ve been checking the social media platforms. Orlando Pirates are always innovative. They come up with ways to use the platforms to integrate the fans‚ players‚ staff.

“I’m even enjoying the moment. It’s something different.

“The technical team has come up with strategies for us to stay fit‚ and we still see our family – the Orlando Pirates family.

“Everything we do‚ we do it together. A few moments ago I was seeing something about chilling with Bra Stan [technical director Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala‚ on SuperSport 4]. They’re giving content to the Mzansi viewers because they've also posted it on Pirates’ Instagram.