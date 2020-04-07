Mark Mayambela not ready to retire

Evergreen Mark Mayambela says he still has some fuel in the tank and his hunger for top-class football has far from diminished.

The 32-year-old former Chippa United midfield general and captain is now a free agent following his short stint at Cape Town City earlier in the season and says retirement is but a distant thought at the moment.

Mayambela has been around the block a few times, having played for the likes of Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, Ajax Cape Town and Swedish side Djurgardens, just to name a few.

However, he is not ready to pull the plug yet and believes he still has plenty to offer in football. He said his fans should keep an eye out for him.

Fleet-footed and more talented than most, Mayambela sees some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of his career once the Covid-19 global pandemic has cleared.

"There are three clubs who I have been in talks with, one is local, one in Asia and one is a European team," Mayambela said.

"So, we will see how things turn out after all is well.