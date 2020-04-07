Kgoloko Thobejane backs Thabiso Kutumela to shine in Bafana colours

Kutumela has scored nine goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

"That boy is one of the best strikers in the country and he still has a bright future ahead. I think people can still expect to see more from him," Thobejane said.

"I am happy that he has finally got a chance to prove himself at Bafana. I think he will do well for the national team.

He was not given a proper chance at Pirates and I think Maritzburg is the right team for him now."

Kutumela's chances of making his debut have suffered due to the international suspension of games due to the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen when Bafana will finally take on Sao Tome in the qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Thobejane is currently the head coach of ABC Motsepe League side Passion FC in Mpumalanga.

The former school teacher groomed a number of top players at Baroka, including Kutumela, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Gift Motupa.

The 50-year-old tactician is confident that he can also produce star players at Passion.

"There is a lot of potential in the team and also in Mpumalanga as a whole.

"I think soon we will have PSL players coming from this club, I am sure of that," confident Thobejane said.