Gallery of red-card worthy behaviour by players

2. Video of Itumeleng Khune apparently intoxicated

The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper found himself trending on social media after a brief video of himself bragging with a platinum card in a place that looked like one of famous Soweto pubs.

In the clip, Khune, alongside his friends, could be heard saying they can buy the entire pub. This happened in March last year.

By that time, Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said the matter was dealt with internally. It was unclear what was Khune's punishment, if any.

3. Neymar dubious penalty claim

The PSG star landed in mire for slamming match officials in their Uefa Champions League 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in March last year.

Neymar missed the tie due to an injury. Watching from the stands, the Brazilian took to Instagram to lambast referee for awarding United a penalty that proved decisive later on. Uefa later suspended him for three games.

4. Bernardo Silva tweeting about teammate of colour Benjamin Mendy

Just last September, Silva posted a photo perceived to be of his City teammate Mendy as a child.

The Portuguese international captioned the picture, "guess who?" mixed it with an image of the mascot for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos, which is widely viewed as a racist cartoon.

The English Football Association (FA) suspended Silva for one match and fined him £50,000, feeling the post was somehow racist.

5. Ryan Babel mocking referee Howard Webb

While still at Liverpool in 2011, Babel tweeted a photoshopped pic of Webb in a Man United shirt.

This happened in the wake of Liverpool's 0-1 defeat to the Red Devils. The English FA charged the Dutch forward with improper conduct, also fining him £10,000.