Moses Waiswa gives Denis Onyango credit

SuperSport United's Ugandan international Moses Waiswa has praised his countryman Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns for helping him understand life in SA.

Penning a two-year deal, Waiswa joined SuperSport from his native Ugandan outfit Vipers SC in January. The new Matsatsantsa man has played three games across all competitions in the Tshwane side's colours so far.

Before the coronavirus outbreak forced the PSL to indefinitely stop, the 22-year-old attacking-midfielder was starting to find his feet. Waiswa has since credited Onyango for helping him adapt to SA life.

"Denis is my best friend. He played a big role in assisting me to know the country and the league well. My family is in Uganda and Denis is the only person I knew before coming to SA," Waiswa said.

"He [Onyango] also taught me about the culture at SuperSport because he was there before joining Sundowns. Before Covid-19 I was starting to enjoy my football and I was called up to the national team again, so things were starting to fall in place for me in the PSL."

With as neat as a new pin articulation of words when he speaks, you can quickly tell that Waiswa had a good education.

"I studied in Sweden. All my high school ... I did in Sweden and I played four years there [for Vaxto United] before eventually moving back to Uganda [in 2016]," Waiswa, who boasts 11 senior national team caps, revealed.

Waiswa lives alone in Midrand. Amid the coronavirus-compelled national lockdown, the Ugandan trains indoors, following the club's directives. "I'm living in an apartment in Midrand. The club sends us a training programme everyday. I follow it by doing my workouts in the yard..."