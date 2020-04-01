Simon Murray wishes Clever Boys all the best as he bows out

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt feels Simon Murray would have had a good season with his club if it was not because of his long-term injury.

The Clever Boys terminated Murray's contract after the two parties agreed to part ways following a knee injury which would have seen him out of

action for nine months.

The 28-year-old Scotsman got injured at the beginning of the season and has since returned to Scotland.

"He was injured so it is difficult. He was out for nine months," Hunt told Sowetan yesterday.

"As a foreign player it is always going to be difficult... it is one of those things."

In his two-year stay at the Clever Boys, Murray scored eight goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.