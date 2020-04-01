Simon Murray wishes Clever Boys all the best as he bows out
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt feels Simon Murray would have had a good season with his club if it was not because of his long-term injury.
The Clever Boys terminated Murray's contract after the two parties agreed to part ways following a knee injury which would have seen him out of
action for nine months.
The 28-year-old Scotsman got injured at the beginning of the season and has since returned to Scotland.
"He was injured so it is difficult. He was out for nine months," Hunt told Sowetan yesterday.
"As a foreign player it is always going to be difficult... it is one of those things."
In his two-year stay at the Clever Boys, Murray scored eight goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.
This season, he only managed to play once against Stellenbosch when he got injured in the first six minutes of that match.
Hunt believes he would have met expectations if it was not for that injury.
"It is always difficult for a player to come to South Africa, I think they take time to settle. I think this would have been a good season for him but it is football. It happens like that... it is unfortunate," Hunt said.
"He played five minutes; there is nothing we can do, it is unfortunate.
"We played the whole of the first round with a striker short. It is disappointing."
Murray was pleased with the contribution he made at the club during his stay.
"What an amazing club, with amazing people that I will remember for a lifetime. I would like to thank everyone at Bidvest Wits for my last two years at the club, and I would like to wish you all the best in the future going forward," he said on his Instagram page.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.