Lack of training facilities at home no excuse, Sundowns' Tiyani Mabunda
Premier Soccer League players don't have football pitches at home, hence it's a challenge to train on their own during the the coronavirus lockdown.
However, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani "Sugar" Mabunda said the lack of pitches at their homes must not be an excuse to stop training.
The Polokwane-born midfielder mostly uses his garden and the living room for his training sessions as the football programme has been halted.
"I don't have a football pitch. It's just a garden that I use for ball-work. But it's something I could invest in now that I have seen how hard it's been," Mabunda, who turns 32 on April 17, said.
"I shift a lot of things around the house... the tables, the couches and the chairs to make space in the living room."
Mabunda stressed the importance of innovation in the face of the limiting Covid-19.
"You just have to improvise, everything that you have around the house; you must make sure it works for your programme."
Sugar painted a picture of what his daily training session entails. The Sundowns man feels it all depends on one's frame of mind.
"It's basically the normal things you'll do if you don't have a football field to train on... it's just those cycling, push-ups and sit-ups and all those minor efforts.
"The most important part is the mind you; you need to remain focused and be mentally fit. We've been given a programme as players by the clubs, we need to follow that."
What lessons has Mabunda learnt from being forced to train on his own at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic?
"There are things every athlete must have, like an open space at home, gym equipment, things like that. This coronavirus situation is a real eye-opener.
"I have realised the need to invest in home gym in future.
"Players must remember this career puts food on the table for them and their families, so we must make sure we continue working hard even there's no club officials or coaches monitoring us."
Sundowns will need him and teammates to return stronger to resume chase for league honours, that is if the currently suspended 2019/20 PSL season will continue later.
