Lack of training facilities at home no excuse, Sundowns' Tiyani Mabunda

Premier Soccer League players don't have football pitches at home, hence it's a challenge to train on their own during the the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani "Sugar" Mabunda said the lack of pitches at their homes must not be an excuse to stop training.

The Polokwane-born midfielder mostly uses his garden and the living room for his training sessions as the football programme has been halted.

"I don't have a football pitch. It's just a garden that I use for ball-work. But it's something I could invest in now that I have seen how hard it's been," Mabunda, who turns 32 on April 17, said.

"I shift a lot of things around the house... the tables, the couches and the chairs to make space in the living room."