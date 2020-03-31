Yeye Letsholonyane: 'I want to advise footballers to consider going back to school'

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has offered advice to fellow players, and urged them to avoid negative influences that could prevent some from realising their full potential.

South African football archives are filled with disappointing stories about highly talented players in SA who fell by the wayside due to ill-discipline.

The 37-year-old Letsholonyane has appealed to his colleagues to handle their careers with extreme care.

“We must make our bodies our offices,” said the Highlands Park playmaker who has also played for Jomo Cosmos, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

“Football is what gives you a better life. It is your job, and without it things will probably be difficult.

"I also want to advise footballers to consider going back to school, do short courses and acquire knowledge academically.

"Studying will keep us busy when we are not training, and in times like this.

“A person who works in an office respects his or her job because it is what makes their life better. We have to respect our bodies by taking care of them, especially during this difficult period we are facing as a country.”

Letsholonyane said players must not abuse alcohol because it won’t help them to become better on the field.

“I’m not the one to say players who drink are ill-disciplined, but what I can say is that excessive drinking does not help any athlete achieve their goal of becoming the best," he said.

"Footballers are human and drinking will be there, but if footballers limit their consumption they will be okay.

“There are so many issues and challenges that may have caused many players not to reach their potential."